On parallel channels over the last two weeks, we’ve witnessed Hegseth’s dangerous holy war rants, Vance’s arrogant lecturing Pope Leo XIV on Catholic theology, and Trump’s direct attacks on the pope, followed by an unhinged promotion of an AI image of himself as Jesus. Just typical post-Easter weeks in the MAGA era! In this week’s Convocation Unscripted, we were joined LIVE by nearly 300 of you in TCU community. Tune in to hear a rich conversation reflecting on these wild weeks and your questions.

We hope you’ll join us for our next TCU+LIVE on the first Thursday of each month (we were off schedule for spring break). Mark your calendars now for the next one: May 7 at 5pm ET.

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How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. Other than subscribing to our individual substack newsletters, the best way you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books.

You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com.

And here’s the latest from each of us:

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:

The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez

Redeeming Democracy - Robby Jones

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby