The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Joan McKenzie's avatar
Joan McKenzie
1d

What does TCU stand for? I’m sure it’s somewhere but I can’t find it

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Roy's avatar
Roy
2d

I think your idea for a 250th reclaim patriotism celebration with Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others is exactly what we need. With all your connections can you help plant the seed and make it happen?

Also I agree with your assessment of the Bulwark’s need to increase their understanding the theology behind Christian nationalism to report more accurately and not let people like Hegseth off the hook. Diana with your connections there can you help them do this? They are over a million subscribers now and they to up their game to stay on the cutting edge.

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