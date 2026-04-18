Trump and Vance Attack Pope Leo XIV, Trump Styles Himself as Jesus
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
On parallel channels over the last two weeks, we’ve witnessed Hegseth’s dangerous holy war rants, Vance’s arrogant lecturing Pope Leo XIV on Catholic theology, and Trump’s direct attacks on the pope, followed by an unhinged promotion of an AI image of himself as Jesus. Just typical post-Easter weeks in the MAGA era! In this week’s Convocation Unscripted, we were joined LIVE by nearly 300 of you in TCU community. Tune in to hear a rich conversation reflecting on these wild weeks and your questions.
We hope you’ll join us for our next TCU+LIVE on the first Thursday of each month (we were off schedule for spring break). Mark your calendars now for the next one: May 7 at 5pm ET.
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The Latest from Team TCU
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. Other than subscribing to our individual substack newsletters, the best way you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books.
You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com.
And here’s the latest from each of us:
Kristin, LIVE LAUGH LOVE: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Robby, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Diana, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance (WINNER OF THE 2026 WILBUR AWARD)
Jemar, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance
The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:
What does TCU stand for? I’m sure it’s somewhere but I can’t find it
I think your idea for a 250th reclaim patriotism celebration with Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others is exactly what we need. With all your connections can you help plant the seed and make it happen?
Also I agree with your assessment of the Bulwark’s need to increase their understanding the theology behind Christian nationalism to report more accurately and not let people like Hegseth off the hook. Diana with your connections there can you help them do this? They are over a million subscribers now and they to up their game to stay on the cutting edge.