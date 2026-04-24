In this week’s episode of TCU, we talk about Trump’s participation in a public reading of the Bible, sponsored by a white evangelical group, where he awkwardly read II Chronicles 7:14, a favorite of Christian nationalists. We also talk about the continued platforming of self-described Christian nationalist, “paleo-Confederate” pastor Doug Wilson not only by the likes of Pete Hegseth but by more mainstream outlets in the evangelical world. But we also talk about his take down by THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali on the Piers Morgan show. Finally, we discuss the ways local churches are banding together to advocate for and serve immigrants who have been wrongfully detained by ICE.

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