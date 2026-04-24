The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
18hEdited

great episode today and congratulations to your elections to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences! How wonderful and well deserved Robby.

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kate bremer's avatar
kate bremer
19h

excellent episode!

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