Trump Reads the Bible, Doug Wilson Falls Flat, and Churches Step Up
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
In this week’s episode of TCU, we talk about Trump’s participation in a public reading of the Bible, sponsored by a white evangelical group, where he awkwardly read II Chronicles 7:14, a favorite of Christian nationalists. We also talk about the continued platforming of self-described Christian nationalist, “paleo-Confederate” pastor Doug Wilson not only by the likes of Pete Hegseth but by more mainstream outlets in the evangelical world. But we also talk about his take down by THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali on the Piers Morgan show. Finally, we discuss the ways local churches are banding together to advocate for and serve immigrants who have been wrongfully detained by ICE.
Thanks for reading The Convocation Unscripted! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
The Latest from Team TCU
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. Other than subscribing to our individual substack newsletters, the best way you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books.
You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).
And here’s the latest from each of us:
Kristin, LIVE LAUGH LOVE: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Robby, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Diana, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance (WINNER OF THE 2026 WILBUR AWARD)
Jemar, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance
The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can also support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:
great episode today and congratulations to your elections to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences! How wonderful and well deserved Robby.
excellent episode!