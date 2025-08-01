Hi, Convocation Unscripted community,

We’re back today with all four of us—Jemar, Kristin, Diana, and Robby—for the first time in weeks. I think the energy comes across in this episode. As we’ve each been away for summer travel, we’ve realized that these weekly conversations, with each other and in community with all of you, are a way that we’ve maintained our sanity amid the onslaughts of the Trump administration’s distortions of Christianity and attacks on democracy. We’re glad to be here with you.

In this episode, The Convocation Unscripted team talked about Trump’s attacks on universities and the tragedy of the capitulation of Columbia University, who has agreed to pay the government $200 million and to submit to the oversight of a “Resolution Monitor,” specified in the agreement to be Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions (yes, the same firm hired by the SBC Executive Committee in the wake of the denominations sexual abuse scandals), who also happens to be—wait for it—the sitting CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul. That seems a perfect example of the absurdity of these times. We also took a step back to highlight the underlying MAGA worldview of authoritarian hierarchy and contrast that with the biblical vision of Acts 2, where the Holy Spirit's gift was given specifically to oppressed, colonized people in the Roman Empire. The conversation concluded with a discussion of the importance of being morally responsive to current events, even when it feels overwhelming, emphasizing the value of community and truth in times of despair. We only have jokingly suggested a tagline for the podcast could be, “Come for the despair, stay for the community.”

