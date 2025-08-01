Trump’s Attack on Universities, Authoritarian Hierarchies vs. Christian Egalitarianism
The full Convocation Unscripted team is back at the mic this week!
Hi, Convocation Unscripted community,
We’re back today with all four of us—Jemar, Kristin, Diana, and Robby—for the first time in weeks. I think the energy comes across in this episode. As we’ve each been away for summer travel, we’ve realized that these weekly conversations, with each other and in community with all of you, are a way that we’ve maintained our sanity amid the onslaughts of the Trump administration’s distortions of Christianity and attacks on democracy. We’re glad to be here with you.
In this episode, The Convocation Unscripted team talked about Trump’s attacks on universities and the tragedy of the capitulation of Columbia University, who has agreed to pay the government $200 million and to submit to the oversight of a “Resolution Monitor,” specified in the agreement to be Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions (yes, the same firm hired by the SBC Executive Committee in the wake of the denominations sexual abuse scandals), who also happens to be—wait for it—the sitting CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul. That seems a perfect example of the absurdity of these times. We also took a step back to highlight the underlying MAGA worldview of authoritarian hierarchy and contrast that with the biblical vision of Acts 2, where the Holy Spirit's gift was given specifically to oppressed, colonized people in the Roman Empire. The conversation concluded with a discussion of the importance of being morally responsive to current events, even when it feels overwhelming, emphasizing the value of community and truth in times of despair. We only have jokingly suggested a tagline for the podcast could be, “Come for the despair, stay for the community.”
P.S. Please leave us comments here or on the YouTube channel. We’ll read some of them on the podcast! One more thing…We keep this Substack free, and we aim to continue doing so. All we ask is that you:
SUBSCRIBE if you haven’t already
SHARE if you’re already a subscriber. Let folks know about this podcast!
Remember to Follow Our Individual Newsletters
Here’s a sample from each of our individual newsletters. Each of these has free content, but becoming a paid subscriber to these newsletters helps support our work and keep The Convocation Unscripted free.
“Come for despair, find community.” Yes! Every day brings more reasons to despair and I, like each of you, simply can’t understand why so many people are either ignoring the atrocities or excusing them. I am finding community more and more on Substack. And while that is not the same as in person doing life together in these times we are living in, this community here is a lifeline. Thank you for being here, for speaking out, and for creating a space where I can (for a few moments each week) be reassured I’m not alone in my convictions.
Thanks, Drs. TCU; this episode is helpful in various ways! I feel angry that it takes extreme, massive suffering by people--with lasting impacts for generations--before hearts awaken to stand for vulnerable people. I feel this with the starving people in Gaza (and Palestinians experiencing violence and land taken over in the West Bank too.) In the U.S., it's our immigrants. The inaction for years and still frustrate me greatly. Anger is flag, and I want to take constructive action with nonviolent resistance grounded in love.
Also, I like Dr. Jemar Tisby's suggestion to think through/practice. Recently I put into action bystander de-escalation training. I literally dropped Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr's writing on nonviolence on the floor with my bag to distract a belligerent white man at the pharmacy raging against people of color. Then I said, "I'm sorry." I didn't think through what to do after my distraction-effort. It helped me realize I need to prep more for scenarios.