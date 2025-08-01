The Convocation

Molly Lewis
1d

“Come for despair, find community.” Yes! Every day brings more reasons to despair and I, like each of you, simply can’t understand why so many people are either ignoring the atrocities or excusing them. I am finding community more and more on Substack. And while that is not the same as in person doing life together in these times we are living in, this community here is a lifeline. Thank you for being here, for speaking out, and for creating a space where I can (for a few moments each week) be reassured I’m not alone in my convictions.

Hope
1dEdited

Thanks, Drs. TCU; this episode is helpful in various ways! I feel angry that it takes extreme, massive suffering by people--with lasting impacts for generations--before hearts awaken to stand for vulnerable people. I feel this with the starving people in Gaza (and Palestinians experiencing violence and land taken over in the West Bank too.) In the U.S., it's our immigrants. The inaction for years and still frustrate me greatly. Anger is flag, and I want to take constructive action with nonviolent resistance grounded in love.

Also, I like Dr. Jemar Tisby's suggestion to think through/practice. Recently I put into action bystander de-escalation training. I literally dropped Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr's writing on nonviolence on the floor with my bag to distract a belligerent white man at the pharmacy raging against people of color. Then I said, "I'm sorry." I didn't think through what to do after my distraction-effort. It helped me realize I need to prep more for scenarios.

