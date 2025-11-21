Before we get to our latest episode of The Convocation Unscripted, we wanted to thank the more than 500 new subscribers who have joined us over the last month—welcome! And just a reminder, as you mix with family and friends over the Thanksgiving week, if there are those who would enjoy begin a part of this conversation, please tell them about the growing community here at The Convocation Unscripted.

Just this week, Trump and his administration shrugged off the brutal 2018 murder of a Washington Post Journalist and welcomed the person the CIA identified as its mastermind to the White House, called for the death penalty and hanging for six democratic sitting members of Congress, and—over at the Coast Guard under the Department of Homeland Security—downgraded nooses and swastikas from hate symbols to “potentially divisive” objects. We talk about the positive correlations between this increasingly violent rhetoric and Christian nationalism, and the inexplicable tendency of some prominent journalists to refuse to acknowledge the reality of this movement or the scholarship supporting its existence and threat to democracy. We close with an off-beat segment on the rise of AI-powered chatbots that purport to let Christians text with Jesus. But which Jesus has AI trained itself to emulate? All is not what it seems.

