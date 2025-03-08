This week, The Convocation Unscripted team breaks down Trump's rambling State of the Union speech--full of lies, bigotry, and self-aggrandizement. Trump's authoritarian ambitions are well in the open now. This speech was also given on the evening before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Christian tradition. We note that Republican members of Congress, most of whom claim to be followers of Jesus, had advance copies of the speech and knew it was filled with lies, and yet none felt the conviction to stand up for the truth. We also talked about the need for churches to have the courage to speak up for the truth and that hiding behind concerns about this witness being "too political" was not defensible in these critical days. Click below to watch the conversation.

