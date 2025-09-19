Truth and Reality Amid Political Violence and Attacks on Free Speech
Plus, the latest from the Convocation Unscripted team
Truth and Reality Amid Political Violence and Attacks on Free Speech
On this episode, the Convocation Unscripted team talks about the importance of truth and reality amid the whirlwind of debates about political violence in the aftermath of the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and the subsequent attacks on free speech, such as the suspension of Jimmie Kimmel by ABC. While acknowledging that all political violence is abhorrent, we also look at the facts about the actual shape of political violence in the US; the government’s own official reports—recently purged from the Department of Justice website—found that “since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists.” We also discuss the kind of response to Kirk’s assassination that we wish we would have heard from the president and other Republican leaders—one that focused on condemning all political violence and calling us to our better selves rather than fanning the flames and using it as an opportunity to infringe on the Constitutional right to free speech. As Christians, we note that there has never been a time when we need a theology that refuses to separate people into good and evil categories, one that foregrounds grace and love for enemies. We close with an urgent message for all to stand up against political violence and in defense of free speech, while we still have the freedom to do so.
Thanks for reading The Convocation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Seeing another episode has been posted always brings a welcome sigh of relief.
Great job as always! I'm wondering why I haven't heard much about the founder/CEO of Nextstar--he has a degree from Ohio University in the school of R-TV/Journalism? Having graduated from that program myself around that time, I know he was schooled on free speech and broadcast management and history and how critical an unencumbered 4th estate is to a healthy, functioning democracy. Also if the the 1st amendment can be suspended, then it's not a "right" but a privilege. Nextstar is instrumental in Kimmel's suspension as he needs FCC approval for his acquisition of a rival television group. It's happening to one of our stations in Colorado.