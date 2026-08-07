Hi, everyone,

Apologies for the uneven scheduling these last two weeks. With summer travel schedules, we’ve been a bit off the beat. We’re taking this week off, as well as the last two weeks of August, to rest and be with family.

BUT MARK YOUR CALENDARS for our monthly LIVE conversation next Thursday, August 13 at 5:00 pm ET. We’ll be on Substack Live right here in the desktop or mobile app, plus some other new ways to participate that we’ll share next week. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, we’re sharing the most recent TCU episode (a duet episode with Jemar and Diana) and the latest from our writing.

The Latest from Team TCU

How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).

You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).

Browse TCU Bookshelf

Here’s the latest book from each of us: