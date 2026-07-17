Just this week, ICE has killed two more innocent people in our streets. Despite public outcry, ICE continues to kill while wearing masks and not wearing body cams. We cannot be numb to this reality--that our own government is killing people with impunity. If we care about the rule of law, family values, and the integrity of law enforcement, we must recognize these acts as a direct assault on these principles and values. Instead of reassessing these outrages, President Trump has urged ICE on and Tom Homan has promised more bloodshed. We call these out as bright moral lines that have been crossed and emphasize the importance of not normalizing this violent behavior by our own government. We also look ahead to Trump’s national address on the integrity of U.S. elections and talk about the head spinning fact that nearly two-thirds of Republicans continue to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump (while simultaneously believing that the 2024 election was fine). We warn that the declaration of an imaginary emergency is the likely action that will set the table for undermining the integrity of the midterm elections.

ICYMI, Our Impromptu Trump Speech Watch Party

Late yesterday afternoon, after our weekly taping of The Convocation Unscripted, I threw out a wacky idea: What if we watched Trump’s speech about “election security” and we did it live on Substack?

Kristin and Jemar somehow agreed to the idea (Diana is five hours ahead of us in Ireland, so she was off the hook), and we responded in real-time to the speech.

We had over 1,200 of you join us last night, but if you missed it, you can check it out below.

The Latest from Team TCU

How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).

You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).

Browse TCU Bookshelf

Here’s the latest book from each of us: