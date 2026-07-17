The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
2d

This is a great article by Adam Klasfeld, "Debunking Trump's Big Lie, redux," at All Rise News: https://www.allrisenews.com/p/debunking-trump-big-lie-redux?utm_campaign=email-half-post&r=2ctdr&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email. Education is a form of resistance. I have great respect for Adam Klasfeld. He keeps me informed about all matters legal with regard to the current administration.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
2d

Great show today, thank you all for this and to Diana for staying up late!

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