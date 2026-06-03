Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

Because Robby’s been in the UK this week, we’re holding this month’s TCU+LIVE webinar on Friday at 12:30 pm ET rather than our usual Thursday slot. We hope you will join us!

Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE

You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on June 5 at 12:30 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

Register for TCU+LIVE

In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode and some recent writing from each of us.

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode

In this episode, we talk about the broad interdisciplinary research across the humanities and social sciences that has converged to establish the clear threat of Christian nationalism to pluralistic democracy, both here and across Europe. From the headlines, we also discuss the surprising victory by scandal-laden Ken Paxton over Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary race in Texas. The coming showdown between Paxton and Democratic nominee James Talarico promises not only to be the most expensive senate campaign in American history but also a clear contest between two visions of religion and the nation: Christian nationalism from Paxton and faith-infused support for pluralistic democracy by Talarico. In this race and so many others, we’ll be sure to see the Christian nationalist tactic of literally demonizing political opponents—a practice that destroys democratic ideals, short circuits moral thinking, and distorts Christian theology.

The Latest from Team TCU

How You Can Support Our Work

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