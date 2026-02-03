You're Invited! Convocation Unscripted+LIVE Webinar this Thursday February 5th
Plus the latest from The Convocation Unscripted team
You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on February 5 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.
If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.
In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode of The Convocation Unscripted here, ICYMI or want to listen again. We’ll look forward to being with many of you on Thursday. And we’ll send around the recording on Friday.
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:
The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass
White Too Long - Robby Jones
Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez
Footnotes - Jemar Tisby
Your promo material says you are monthly but I believe you are meeting weekly now. Too much to keep up in a month.