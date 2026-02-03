The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Guiler's avatar
Peggy Guiler
5d

Your promo material says you are monthly but I believe you are meeting weekly now. Too much to keep up in a month.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture