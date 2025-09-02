The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
7h

I can't wait. We all really need this. Including all of you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
10h

Everything for Trump is transactional...bit coin indulgences...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture