Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

This Thursday, August 13 at 5:00 PM ET, we’re holding our next regular TCU+LIVE webinar. Thanks for your patience—we usually hold these on the first Thursday of each month but had to push due to August vacations. We hope you will join us for this discussion of religion and the ongoing threats to our democracy.

Trying Something New - No Registration Needed

We hope you can join us LIVE on August 13 at 5:00 PM ET. We’re going to try something new—convening via Substack Live instead of Zoom this time. If all the tech works correctly, you’ll get a notification via the Substack app when we go live, and you can also tune in on the home page of The Convocation Unscripted or any of our four Substack pages. We’re hoping this will be a more convenient way to bring all of you together. You can also click on or bookmark this link:

TCU+LIVE Link

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode below.

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

ICYMI, Our Most Recent TCU Episode

How You Can Support Our Work

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can also support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications: