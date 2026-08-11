The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Cynthia Ann Jones's avatar
Cynthia Ann Jones
12h

James! 🤷‍♀️

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Cynthia Ann Jones's avatar
Cynthia Ann Jones
12h

North of Dallas! Sheesh…gettin’ old!😂

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