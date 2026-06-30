Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

This Thursday, we’re holding our next regular TCU+LIVE webinar held on the first Thursday of each month. This one falls just ahead of Independence Day weekend. We know many of you, like us, are struggling to know how to observe the day. We hope you will join us—we’ll talk about it all, from lament to celebration. And we can crowdsource ways to celebrate the best of our nation even in these challenging days.

Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE

You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on July 2 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.

Register for TCU+LIVE

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode below.

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode

We had some technical issues with this last episode, but they are now fixed. If you missed it, we invite you to tune in.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s order to remove Temporary Protected Status from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. The lead opinion, written by Justice Alito, declared that Trump’s derogatory language about these groups (“they’re eating the pets”) and their country of origin (“sh*thole countries”) was not “OVERTLY” racist and therefore not a factor in discerning his motivation for the order. Justice Sotomayor, in a blistering dissent, declared that “the references—of filth, disease, and primitiveness—are shot through with racial stereotypes.” Meanwhile, Trump is giving white South African refugees welcome bags with a PragerU children’s book on so-called reverse racism, and a document that defends the country’s founding on slavery. We talk about how these moves violate not only basic moral decency but Christian teaching about treating immigrants with hospitality and respect and, well, just not bearing false witness against your neighbor. We close by reminding listeners of the need to pay attention to the bright lines being crossed and to not cede the flag or patriotism to the Christian nationalists who distort their meaning.

How You Can Support Our Work

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can also support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications: