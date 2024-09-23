In this special episode of The Convocation Unscripted, we record a live in-person conversation from Washington, DC—with all of us in the studio together! The four of us came to town to participate in “A Test of Faith: A Summit to Defend Democracy,” which was organized by Rev. Jim Wallis, Director of the Center for Faith and Justice at Georgetown University. The summit included the unveiling of a new statement presenting a theologically centered Christian defense of democracy and a rich set of panel discussions.

kicks off the conversation, describing her experience as one of the drafters of the statement.

and

talk about the problematic term “polarization,” which implies a “both-sidesism” that distorts the moral nature of the choices we are facing in our contemporary politics. As Jemar often notes, “Justice takes sides.”

talks about the politeness and niceness pervading particularly white mainline Protestant churches that prevents Christians from calling out injustice and argues that confrontation, done rightly, can be an act of deep Christian kindness. Finally, Kristin rounds out the conversation by giving us a preview of her new documentary short film, “

” which explores the culture of submission and sexual abuse within the evangelical community (and is available free for streaming on 09/26). Click the image below to tune in to the conversation.

This special in-person episode covers a lot of other ground as well, including anti-semitic statements Trump made at a conference to fight anti-semitism and the disturbing racist and misogynistic comments made by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson that were recently uncovered by CNN. The Convocation Unscripted team would like to say a heartfelt "thank you" to Jesse Dollemore and Brittany Page of the “I Doubt It” podcast for the generous use of their studio and for editing assistance on this episode. And thanks to Doug Sanford Photography for the photographs.

Preview of New Audio Podcast of The Convocation Unscripted

We also want to give you, our Substack readers, a heads up that we’re expanding The Convocation Unscripted to be available as a fully produced audio podcast. We’ll publicly announce the official launch soon, but if you want to get a sneak preview and make sure you get each new episode, you can listen and subscribe on your preferred platform using the buttons below:

ICYMI at The Convocation