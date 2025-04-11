The Convocation Unscripted team kicked off this episode by talking about our encouraging experiences from the road, where we’re feeling the energy building to resist the attacks on our democracy. Jemar spoke at a conference in DC sponsored by Americans United for the Separation of Church and State and visited elected officials at the US Capitol to encourage them to stand up for religious freedom. Kristin spoke to a rowdy (in a “good trouble” way) audience at St. Mary’s College in Indiana and is preparing for an upcoming “Free to Be Faithful” event in Grand Rapids, sponsored by by the Institute for Christian Studies. Robby just returned from a conference on “Telling the Story of Religion in Texas through Journalism” conference, where he urged journalists to interrogate the religious language used by leaders like Trump who are using it to justify authoritarian policies. Robby also applauded the American Academy of Religion for standing up and condemning book bans after his book, White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, was banned at the US Naval academy along with six other authors writing about religion, race, and gender in American history. These are all beacons of hope as Trump continues to undermine democracy and devastate the US and world economy.

The Latest From The Convocation Team