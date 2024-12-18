Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

We’ve so enjoyed our past Convocation Unscripted+LIVE conversations, where we’ve been able to interact with all of you and take questions live. Please join the team—Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar—on Thursday 12/19 for our final live conversation in 2024, as we look ahead to the holidays and talk about what we need to prepare for in 2025.

And thanks also for the financial support so many of you have given to The Convocation via donations to PRRI, which supports this program. If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to support our work, details are below.

We hope to see you all virtually tomorrow (12/19) at 5pm ET for a lively conversation!

Warmly,

Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

Once again, we’re recording this week’s session of The Convocation Unscripted as a free live Zoom webinar. We’re hoping you will join us on Thursday, 12/19, at 5:00 PM ET.

Here’s how it will work. If you’d like to reserve a spot (it’s free but limited to the first 1,000 registrants), please click on the button below to register. Once you register, you’ll receive the zoom link for the event. Cameras and audio will only be on for The Convocation Unscripted team, but we’ll have the chat open for interaction, encouragement, and questions. We hope to see you there!

Register for TCU+LIVE Webinar

How You Can Support The Convocation Unscripted in 2025

Several of you have asked us how you can support the work of The Convocation in 2025. We know many of you are already paid subscribers to our individual newsletters—thank you for that support! While we want to keep all of The Convocation materials and events free, they do cost money to produce (approximately $600/episode).

If you’d like to pitch in to support the growth of our collective work in 2025, you can make a tax-deductible donation to Public Religion Research Institute, which is sponsoring this project, simply by typing “Support for the Convocation Unscripted” in the special instructions box on the online donation landing page (see box below is only an example—you can donate any amount you’d like).

Donate to Support The Convocation

*Note: If you’d rather make a donation via check, you can send it to: Public Religion Research Institute, 1023 15th Street NW, Floor 9, Washington, DC 20005. Just write “Support for the Convocation Unscripted” on the memo line.

ICYMI from Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

Share