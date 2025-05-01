The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiare Mathison's avatar
Tiare Mathison
2d

First, thank you all so much!

Your faith-filled approach to analyzing our religious and political landscape is invaluable to my sanity, my faith, and the community writ large.

I know you all have more than full time work but if there is any way to keep this going, even in a reduced fashion, I/we will be eternally grateful and we promise to advocate for big fat jewels in your respective crowns of glory❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike N's avatar
Mike N
2dEdited

Thank you all for what you do. Having a historical and sociological framework for what is going on is great. Having it come from grace filled Christians is even more important. We live in a time where many people see all Christians as authoritarians (cannot blame them). Just read Substack threads and your heart sinks. What you do is a clear witness that many of us will not accept what is going on because we follow Christ. Truth matters. Faith matters. We need more spokespeople like the four of you. God bless your shared discernment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture