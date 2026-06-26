The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert P. Jones's avatar
Robert P. Jones
5h

Sorry--we had a technical issue with the video this week. Here's the updated link, also updated above.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjOY_0MJiQQ

Reply
Share
Richard Schaffer's avatar
Richard Schaffer
21h

The video won't play. The message tells me it is private.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture