Greetings from Atlanta—where the Convocation Unscripted team is preparing for our third Faith & Democracy Tour event tonight, starting at 5pm ET at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Details are below. We hope to see some of you there, and please help us spread the word today to any Atlanta friends.

And thanks to the nearly 500 of you who joined us for our Convocation Unscripted+LIVE webinar Thursday night. We’re sharing the recording of that vibrant session, which included such insightful questions, below as well.

Shock and Awe: One Week After the Election

In the first week out from his surprising sweep of every swing state and electoral victory, Donald Trump has embarked on a “shock and awe” strategy of overwhelming the media with rapid-fire announcements of administration and cabinet nominations. By picking extreme, unqualified, and controversial nominees, and by preemptively asking the Senate to forego its Constitutional duty to provide "advice and consent,” Trump is setting up the first loyalty test for Republican senators. We talk about how this clown car of nominees expresses contempt for the basic idea of competency and the task of governance, but accomplishes one clear end: embedding sycophantic Trump loyalists who have no regard for the missions of the institutions with which they are entrusted across every branch of the federal government.

In the wake of what’s coming, we’ll need to look for models of faithful resistance. While many white Christians have understandably recently been invoking the example of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, as Jemar reminds us, there is a Spirit of Justice that has animated the Black Christian tradition that is much closer to home.

11/17 (Atlanta): Our Faith & Democracy Tour is Coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

NEW FAITH AND DEMOCRACY TOUR STOP—After doing two October stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, we’re thrilled to be coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, 11/17, at 5 pm ET. If you’re within striking distance of Atlanta, we’d love for you to join us.

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Register for F&D Atlanta

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted: Diana Butler Bass, Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Jemar Tisby, PhD, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, Taylor Leonhardt, andTommy Sims.

Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road! And please help us spread the word to anyone you know in the Atlanta area.