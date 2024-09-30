Faith & Democracy Tour - Now Open for Registration!

Want to experience a celebration of an authentic Christian faith that supports a vision of a pluralistic democracy? Join us for the Faith and Democracy Tour, featuring the award-winning authors and co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted:

,

,

, and

. We’ll have great music, inspiring conversations, and opportunities for meeting like-minded people who are connecting their faith to the work of strengthening democracy.

See below for the confirmed stops on the tour, and bookmark this page to see when new stops are added.

October 13: Faith and Democracy Tour - First Baptist Church (Greensboro, NC)

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted:

,

,

, and

, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists:

Sam Ashworth, Grammy & Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter (H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr.);

Taylor Leonhardt, Solo recording artist, member of Paper Horses;

Rissi Palmer, Solo recording artist, host of the Apple Music podcast Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer; and

Tommy Sims, Grammy Award-winning producer & singer-songwriter (Eric Clapton — “Change the World”).

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

October 20: Faith and Democracy Tour - Dayspring United Methodist Church (Tempe, AZ)

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted:

,

,

, and

, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists:

Taylor Leonhardt, Solo recording artst, member of Paper Horses

Fernando Ortega, Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter (“Give Me Jesus”)

Tommy Sims, Grammy Award-winning producer & singer-songwriter (Eric Clapton — “Change the World”)

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

More About Us

The Convocation's newsletter, podcast, and YouTube channel bring together four scholars (three historians and one sociologist) who write and think deeply about religion and its intersection with culture, history, and politics in America. We also each take our own Christian faith seriously and are deeply concerned about the future of both democracy and Christianity in the U.S. Most importantly, over the years, we’ve found ourselves to be not just fellow travelers but friends. And this year, in response to the unprecedented threats to democracy we are facing, we’re taking the show on the road. We hope you’ll join us if we’re stopping in a city near you.

