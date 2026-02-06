TCU+LIVE: Trump's Shameful National Prayer Breakfast Ramble
Thanks to the more than 250 subscribers who joined us for the live webinar last night!
In this TCU+LIVE conversation, we talked about Trump’s shameful, rambling speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he talked three times longer than his allotted slot. His remarks were filled with lies about losing the 2020 election, cursing, threats to churches and nonprofits who disagreed with him, and the demonization of Democrats.
We’ve come a long, long way from the days when conservative Christians were proudly talking about themselves as “values voters”—to the point where few white evangelical Trump supporters are even attempting to explain away his markedly unChristian behavior and rhetoric. Would it even be problematic anymore if all white Christian Trump supporters watched the entire speech and were asked, about every 10 minutes, to personally affirm that this is the man they believe is most fit to lead and the vision they want for the country? And if not, what does that mean for the moral state of white conservative Christianity? Be sure to watch the second half, where we took questions from our subscribers across a range of issues: continued violence by ICE, Trump’s threats to seize the midterm elections, and more.
I keep coming back to the question that I ask myself; “What can I do now “? I was hearted by the speech that my Bishop of New Hampshire made regarding the things happening in Minnesota. As someone living in “safely blue” Vermont, I worry about my neighbors who live in New Hampshire. I think we all need to witness and act locally as well as to speak out across the nation. There is so much fear out there and yet so much hope. This 250th Anniversary of our country can’t be left to the federal government’s whitewashed message of embellishment. It’s up to local communities to tell the unvarnished growing pains of our democracy.
Excellent program yesterday! It certainly was lively and I appreciated, despite the topics and little levity disguised as disgust. Which was pretty much what I was feeling. Thanks to all of you for this one. Someone mentioned something but I didn't catch the whole thing, but were there actually people who walked out of the Prayer Breakfast? I have a hard time even calling it that because obviously it was anything but. Thanks Robby.