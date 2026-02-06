The Convocation Unscripted

I keep coming back to the question that I ask myself; “What can I do now “? I was hearted by the speech that my Bishop of New Hampshire made regarding the things happening in Minnesota. As someone living in “safely blue” Vermont, I worry about my neighbors who live in New Hampshire. I think we all need to witness and act locally as well as to speak out across the nation. There is so much fear out there and yet so much hope. This 250th Anniversary of our country can’t be left to the federal government’s whitewashed message of embellishment. It’s up to local communities to tell the unvarnished growing pains of our democracy.

Excellent program yesterday! It certainly was lively and I appreciated, despite the topics and little levity disguised as disgust. Which was pretty much what I was feeling. Thanks to all of you for this one. Someone mentioned something but I didn't catch the whole thing, but were there actually people who walked out of the Prayer Breakfast? I have a hard time even calling it that because obviously it was anything but. Thanks Robby.

