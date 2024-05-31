The Convocation Unscripted [S1E2]: Donald J. Trump is a Convicted Felon. Now What?
Join us for this special episode, where Jemar Tisby, Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Diana Butler Bass talk about the implications of Trump's unprecedented criminal conviction.
One hundred thirty thousand dollars. Two days of deliberation. Thirty-four “Guilty!” proclamations. Twelve ordinary citizens. May 30, 2024, will forever be the day that marked a new era in American history, when Donald J. Trump became the first former president to receive a felony conviction.
But what does it all mean…
For our country as a whole?
For the political party who is poised to coronate Trump as their candidate just four days after his criminal trial sentencing?
And for Trump’s white Christian supporters who in the not so distant past crowed about their integrity as “values voters”?
Join us for a special edition of our new podcast “The Convocation Unscripted,” where, , , and talk about this historic moment and its implications for the presidential election and the future.
I feel very grateful for the jury's dedicated deliberations for a difficult case with risks of being targeted by the 45th U.S. president-- a current presidential candidate spreading the "persecution complex" & preparing Project 2025.
Love the Convocation! The Convocation Unscripted is super helpful for processing & thought provoking--with some humor too.
Thank you for doing this! Will this podcast be available on Apple podcasts?
Appreciate all of you so much.