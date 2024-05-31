One hundred thirty thousand dollars. Two days of deliberation. Thirty-four “Guilty!” proclamations. Twelve ordinary citizens. May 30, 2024, will forever be the day that marked a new era in American history, when Donald J. Trump became the first former president to receive a felony conviction.

But what does it all mean…

For our country as a whole?

For the political party who is poised to coronate Trump as their candidate just four days after his criminal trial sentencing?

And for Trump’s white Christian supporters who in the not so distant past crowed about their integrity as “values voters”?

Join us for a special edition of our new podcast “The Convocation Unscripted,” where

,

,

, and

talk about this historic moment and its implications for the presidential election and the future.

