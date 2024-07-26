The last two weeks have been head spinning: the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the circus that was the Republican National Convention, and Joe Biden passing the torch to Kamala Harris.

We opened the conversation today by holding space to say the name of Sonya Massey, the African American woman who called the police for help but was senselessly and callously killed by a white officer in her own home in Springfield, Illinois. We also talked about the vibe at the Republican National Convention, and how its carnivalesque atmosphere (e.g., ex-professional wrestler Hulk Hogan introducing Donald Trump), with its mix of spectacle and transgression, undermined the norms and civic virtues that are important to a healthy democracy. Finally, we talked about the example of selflessness and patriotism Biden exhibited in stepping down to allow Harris to rise.

ICYMI at The Convocation

Check our out previous episode of The Convocation Unscripted.

And here’s The Convocation Digest, with links to our best writing over the last couple of weeks: