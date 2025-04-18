Hi, everyone,

This week Jews are observing the eight days of Passover, while Christians are observing Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday. In this episode, The Convocation Unscripted team (minus Jemar who is on the road) discuss the parallels between the crucifixion of Jesus and the current political moment, particularly the abduction and disappearance of Kilmar Abrega Garcia without due process.

We express concern about the lack of action from Congress to resist Trump’s attacks on the rule of law and democratic norms, and the need to move beyond partisanship to save our democracy. On the Democratic side of the aisle, we express frustration that most elected officials have been reluctant to act beyond the normal expectations of their office; but we give thankful shout outs to senators Cory Booker, Chris Van Holland, and Bernie Sanders, along with Rep. AOC, for their public actions. On the Republican side, we acknowledge and appreciate Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s recent confession of fear for her own safety. But we also note that if JUST FOUR sitting Republican senators would even temporarily side with the 45 Democratic and 2 Independent senators, they could immediately stop the worst of Trump’s actions and halt our nation’s slide into fascism.

