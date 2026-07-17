The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Trump Plots Midterm Chaos

An Impromptu TCU Live Watch Party
Jemar Tisby, PhD's avatar
Kristin Du Mez's avatar
Robert P. Jones's avatar
Jemar Tisby, PhD, Kristin Du Mez, and Robert P. Jones
Jul 17, 2026

With just two hours notice, Robby threw out a wacky idea.

What if we watched Trump’s speech about “election security” and we did it live on Substack.

Kristin and I somehow agreed to the idea (Diana is five hours ahead of us in Ireland, so she was off the hook), and we responded in real-time to the speech.

For all the mirth we experienced planning this impromptu episode, the subject couldn’t be more serious.

What we witnessed is nothing less than the President of the United States laying the groundwork to rig the midterm elections.

In this episode, we give tons of book recommendations, practical steps for taking action, and our own analysis of the gravity of this moment.

Listen to the episode, but don’t stop there. Share this with someone you think needs to hear it, too.

We’ll see you soon on the next, Convocation.

What did you think of Trump’s speech? Let us know in the comments?

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