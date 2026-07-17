Trump Plots Midterm Chaos

With just two hours notice, Robby threw out a wacky idea.

What if we watched Trump’s speech about “election security” and we did it live on Substack.

Kristin and I somehow agreed to the idea (Diana is five hours ahead of us in Ireland, so she was off the hook), and we responded in real-time to the speech.

For all the mirth we experienced planning this impromptu episode, the subject couldn’t be more serious.

What we witnessed is nothing less than the President of the United States laying the groundwork to rig the midterm elections.

In this episode, we give tons of book recommendations, practical steps for taking action, and our own analysis of the gravity of this moment.

Listen to the episode, but don’t stop there. Share this with someone you think needs to hear it, too.

We’ll see you soon on the next, Convocation.

What did you think of Trump’s speech? Let us know in the comments?

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