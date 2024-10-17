Dear Convocation readers,

After months of planning,The Convocation Team has hit the road! Last Sunday, we held our first Faith and Democracy Tour stop at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. Rick Pidcock from Baptist News Global attended Christian nationalist provocateur Sean Feucht’s “Kingdom to the Capitol” event in the morning and then our Faith and Democracy Tour event in the evening—and wrote up the contrast in “A tale of two rallies on the same day in North Carolina.” (We missed Jemar in NC, who had a family emergency, but we look forward to having him back with us this weekend in Tempe.)

Robert P. Jones, Kristin Du Mez, and Diana Butler Bass in front of First Baptist Church, Greensboro.

This Sunday (10/20), we’ll be at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ. Scroll down for details! If you’re in the Tempe area this Sunday, we hope you’ll come join us. And please help us spread the word in your networks.

Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road!

Robby, Diana, Kristin, and Jemar

Share

October 20: Faith and Democracy Tour - Dayspring United Methodist Church (Tempe, AZ)

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted:

,

,

, and

, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists:

Taylor Leonhardt, Solo recording artist, member of Paper Horses;

Fernando Ortega, Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter (“Give Me Jesus”); and

Tommy Sims, Grammy Award-winning producer & singer-songwriter (Eric Clapton — “Change the World”).

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Register for F&D Tour Tempe

Share

More About Us

Because we’ve had many new subscribers over the last few weeks, we also wanted to be sure to let you know how you can follow The Convocation Unscripted team. Here’s the lowdown.

The Convocation's newsletter, podcast, and YouTube channel bring together four scholars (three historians and one sociologist) who write and think deeply about religion and its intersection with culture, history, and politics in America. We also each take our own Christian faith seriously and are deeply concerned about the future of both democracy and Christianity in the U.S. Most importantly, over the years, we’ve found ourselves to be not just fellow travelers but friends. Substack is updated weekly, podcast and YouTube channel biweekly.

Share

The Faith and Democracy Tour is brought to you by PRRI.