What Do We Make of Pope Leo XIV, the First Pope in history from the United States?
Plus, the latest writing from The Convocation Unscripted Team
On this episode of The Convocation Unscripted, we discussed the breaking news of the historic appointment of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV, as the first Pope from the United States. We expressed relief and hope at this unexpected appointment. The early signs are that Prevost--a close associate of Pope Francis who has dual U.S. and Peruvian citizenship and spent more than half his career as a missionary in Peru--will offer a strong moral and theological stance against abuses of power and stand for the dignity of all, particularly immigrants and the poor. We also noted the potential political implications of Pope Leo XIV's appointment, particularly his recent rebuke of J.D. Vance’s distortion of Catholic theology related to “the order of loves” (Ordo Amoris), which Vance attempted to use to justify the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies. “JD Vance is wrong,” Prevost posted on his X account. “Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”
Yay! You guys are still casting pods! 😁
I’d love to hear your collective takes on Russell Vought. As the Director of OMB AND graduate of Wheaton College, I think for those of us with connections to Christian Colleges (I’m an alum of both Gordon College and Eastern University part of the (former) coalition of Christian colleges as is/was Wheaton), might appreciate a walk through time to how he created this ultra non-WWJD hypocritical domination in our government.