The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
1d

Great chat today from you all. Steven Miller goes beyond chilling. But thank you all for making that heavy topic a little lighter to carry. Appreciate you all so much.

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Steven Dale Kurtz's avatar
Steven Dale Kurtz
15h

We found and watched Miller's speech. They have their private army (ICE); they have their mass detention facilities, they have Directive 7 to coordinate all levels of law enforcement, they know in advance who to look for, and they are capable of reading minds to discern intentions. They know the midterms are coming. It is not inappropriate to fear what is coming.

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