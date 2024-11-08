Dear Convocation readers,

First, it was so great to be with so many of you last night for our first ever LIVE online Convocation Unscripted recording. We were overwhelmed by the response, with over 1,000 registrations. Our apologies to those of you who couldn’t get into the webinar once we hit our 500 person cap. We recorded the session and will send it out on this newsletter, our YouTube channel, and our podcast tomorrow (or sooner if we have it ready). Given the interest, we will definitely do this again. And we’re working on a solution that will allow a bigger audience. Stay tuned.

NEW FAITH AND DEMOCRACY TOUR STOP—The big news of today is that we’re hitting the road again next week! After doing two October stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, we’re thrilled to be coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, 11/17, at 5 pm ET. If you’re within striking distance of Atlanta, we’d love for you to join us.

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Register for F&D Atlanta

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted:

,

,

, and

, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists:

,

, and

Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road! And please help us spread the word in your networks.

Robby, Diana, Kristin, and Jemar

Share

More About Us

Because we’ve had many new subscribers over the last few weeks, we also wanted to be sure to let you know how you can follow The Convocation Unscripted team. Here’s the lowdown.

The Convocation's newsletter, podcast, and YouTube channel bring together four scholars (three historians and one sociologist) who write and think deeply about religion and its intersection with culture, history, and politics in America. We also each take our own Christian faith seriously and are deeply concerned about the future of both democracy and Christianity in the U.S. Most importantly, over the years, we’ve found ourselves to be not just fellow travelers but friends.

Click below to watch our Faith & Democracy Tour event at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ.

Share

The Faith and Democracy Tour is brought to you by PRRI.