About the Contributors

The Cottage, by Diana Butler Bass

About

Drop in. Sit down. This is a place to explore faith and spirituality. Especially for those who feel dissatisfied, discomforted, or uncertain about religion — and who need a different angle, a new view of things of the spirit. Here you’ll find both inspiration and thoughtful commentary. My door is open.

Diana Butler Bass is an award-winning author, popular speaker, inspiring preacher, and one of America’s most trusted commentators on religion and contemporary spirituality. She holds a Ph.D. in religion from Duke University. Her bylines include The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN.com, Atlantic.com, USA Today, Huffington Post, Spirituality and Health, Reader’s Digest, Christian Century, and Sojourners. She has commented on religion, politics, and culture in the media widely including on CBS, CNN, PBS, NPR, CBC, FOX, Sirius XM, TIME, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and in multiple global news outlets.

Diana is an award-winning author of eleven books. Her most recent book is Freeing Jesus: Rediscovering Jesus as Friend, Teacher, Savior, Lord, Way, and Presence.

Connections, by Kristin Du Mez

About

A newsletter exploring the intersections of religion, gender, and politics in an effort to do my own small part to protect and defend our democracy.

Kristin Kobes Du Mez is a New York Times bestselling author and Professor of History and Gender Studies at Calvin University. She holds a PhD from the University of Notre Dame and her research focuses on the intersection of gender, religion, and politics. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News, Religion News Service, and Christianity Today, and has been interviewed on NPR, CBS, and the BBC, among other outlets.

Her most recent book, Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation, was a New York Times bestseller.

White Too Long, by Robert P. Jones

About

A newsletter for those dedicated to the work of truth-telling, repair, and healing from the legacy of white supremacy in American Christianity.

Robert P. Jones is the president and founder of PRRI, a leading public scholar and commentator, and a New York Times bestselling author. He holds a Ph.D. in religious studies from Emory University. Jones writes regularly on politics, culture, and religion for The Atlantic, TIME, Religion News Service, and other outlets. He is frequently featured in major national media, such as CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others.

Jones is an award-winning author of five books, including winners of a 2021 American Book Award and a 2019 Grawemeyer Award in Religion. His most recent, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, was an instant New York Times bestseller.

Footnotes, by Jemar Tisby

About

A newsletter for those interested in current events (culture, politics, religion), explained with historical insights.

Jemar Tisby is a New York Times bestselling author, national speaker, and public historian on a mission to deliver truths from the Black experience with depth and clarity. Tisby earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Mississippi, and his research focuses on race, religion, and social movements in the 20th century. Tisby has been co-host of the “Pass the Mic” podcast since its inception. His writing has been featured in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and The New York Times, among others. He is a frequent commentator on outlets such as NPR and CNN’s New Day program. He speaks nationwide on the topics of racial justice, U.S. history and Christianity.

His is the author of How to Fight Racism: Courageous Christianity and the Journey Toward Racial Justice, and the forthcoming book, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance.

