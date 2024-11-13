The Week After--Two Invitations to Join The Convocation Unscripted+LIVE Conversations
You're invited! Join Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar on Thursday 11/14 (virtual) and Sunday 11/17 (in Atlanta) for a live conversation about the election and our nation's future.
Dear Convocation Unscripted community,
It was so meaningful to be together with everyone last Thursday in the wake of the election news. We were overwhelmed by the response from you all—both personally and, as some of you encountered (apologies again!), technically when we hit a cap of 500 people on our webinar. I’m happy to report that we’ve doubled our webinar capacity to 1,000 going forward, so we should not have that problem again.
Today, we’re announcing two opportunities to join us for live conversations about faith, democracy, and where and who we are as a nation. We hope you’ll join us and help spread the word to like minded folks in your networks.
11/14 (Virtual): The Convocation Unscripted+LIVE Webinar
Given the response and requests to bring everyone together again, we’ve decided to also record this week’s session of The Convocation Unscripted as a free live Zoom webinar. We’re hoping you will join us on Thursday, 11/14, at 5:00 PM ET.
Here’s how it will work. If you’d like to reserve a spot (it’s free but limited to the first 1,000 registrants), please click on the button below to register. Once you register, you’ll receive the zoom link for the event. Cameras and audio will only be on for The Convocation Unscripted team, but we’ll have the chat open for interaction, encouragement, and questions. We hope to see you there!
11/17 (Atlanta): Our Faith & Democracy Tour is Coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
NEW FAITH AND DEMOCRACY TOUR STOP—After doing two October stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, we’re thrilled to be coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, 11/17, at 5 pm ET. If you’re within striking distance of Atlanta, we’d love for you to join us.
The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.
Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted: Diana Butler Bass, Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Jemar Tisby, PhD, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, Taylor Leonhardt, andTommy Sims.
Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road! And please help us spread the word to anyone you know in the Atlanta area.
I am still stunned by Robert's statistics indicating that the greatest disparity of voting exists between white evangelicals and black evangelicals. Sunday, and now Voting Tuesday, remain the most segregated days of the week.
Those of us who still consider ourselves white evangelicals have work to do. Jim Wallis joins a black congregation. I too now worship with a congregation led by a black pastor. This is just one practical step we can make...
I hope you discuss the people Trump is selecting to serve on his cabinet. I'm not convinced that he really wants all of these people in these roles. I kind feel like he trolling America, trying to get reactions , not truly prepare to govern for "all Americans."