Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

It was so meaningful to be together with everyone last Thursday in the wake of the election news. We were overwhelmed by the response from you all—both personally and, as some of you encountered (apologies again!), technically when we hit a cap of 500 people on our webinar. I’m happy to report that we’ve doubled our webinar capacity to 1,000 going forward, so we should not have that problem again.

Today, we’re announcing two opportunities to join us for live conversations about faith, democracy, and where and who we are as a nation. We hope you’ll join us and help spread the word to like minded folks in your networks.

11/14 (Virtual): The Convocation Unscripted+LIVE Webinar

Given the response and requests to bring everyone together again, we’ve decided to also record this week’s session of The Convocation Unscripted as a free live Zoom webinar. We’re hoping you will join us on Thursday, 11/14, at 5:00 PM ET.

Here’s how it will work. If you’d like to reserve a spot (it’s free but limited to the first 1,000 registrants), please click on the button below to register. Once you register, you’ll receive the zoom link for the event. Cameras and audio will only be on for The Convocation Unscripted team, but we’ll have the chat open for interaction, encouragement, and questions. We hope to see you there!

Register for TCU+LIVE Webinar

11/17 (Atlanta): Our Faith & Democracy Tour is Coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

NEW FAITH AND DEMOCRACY TOUR STOP—After doing two October stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, we’re thrilled to be coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, 11/17, at 5 pm ET. If you’re within striking distance of Atlanta, we’d love for you to join us.

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Register for F&D Atlanta

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted: Diana Butler Bass, Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Jemar Tisby, PhD, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, Taylor Leonhardt, andTommy Sims.

Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road! And please help us spread the word to anyone you know in the Atlanta area.

ICYMI from Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

For those of you who missed it, or who want to revisit our post-election conversation last week, you can find it below.

And here are the most recent post-election posts from each of our Substack newsletters.

