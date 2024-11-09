Two days after the 2024 presidential election, which resulted in the return to power of Donald Trump, we held our first Convocation Unscripted+LIVE webinar. Jemar hosted this conversation with over 500 participants. We talked about our deep disappointment that a majority of American voters chose to return to power a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser who incited a violent insurrection when he lost the last election. Robby went over the exit poll numbers that showed the steady support of white Christians for Trump: eight in ten white evangelical Protestants, along with six in ten white Catholics and white non-evangelical Protestants. Diana talked about the importance of being prepared to protect what and who we can in the coming years. And Kristin emphasized the importance of grasping the new reality in which we will soon be living, emphasizing the mantra, “Do not obey in advance." And, most importantly, we took thoughtful questions from all the live participants on the webinar, ranging from coping to organizing.

PLUS: Breaking news! We’ve just confirmed that the Faith & Democracy Tour will be coming to Atlanta in two weeks (11/17), hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. We’re so grateful for The Rev. Winnie Varghese and the St. Luke’s community for hosting us. Keep reading for details.

Announcement: The Faith & Democracy Tour is Coming to Atlanta on 11/17

NEW FAITH AND DEMOCRACY TOUR STOP—The big news of today is that we’re hitting the road again next week! After doing two October stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, we’re thrilled to be coming to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, 11/17, at 5 pm ET. If you’re within striking distance of Atlanta, we’d love for you to join us.

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Co-hosts of The Convocation Unscripted: Diana Butler Bass, Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Jemar Tisby, PhD, will be joined by an amazing set of musical artists:Ruby Amanfu,Sam Ashworth,Taylor Leonhardt, andTommy Sims.

Also, bookmark our Faith & Democracy Tour home page — we hope to be adding more tour stops soon! And we hope to see you on the road! And please help us spread the word in your networks.

