It's our last episode of The Convocation Unscripted before the 2024 election. We open the session by taking stock of how we’re each doing since we returned from being on the road together for our first two Faith & Democracy Tour stops at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ.

Diana shared insights from a sermon she preached on uncertainty last week at the Duke University chapel. Robby unpacked some recent survey findings on authoritarianism and violence that are keeping him up at night. And Kristin talked about the problem of willful ignorance among white Christians, the importance of having courage, and the rule of refusing to obey in advance, tapping lessons from Timothy Snyder’s book, On Tyranny. We also talked about the cowardice reflected in Jeff Bezos’s decision to stop the Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris, and the plans to traumatize civil servants that people like Russell Vought of Project 2025 are going to unleash within our government should Trump come back to the White House.

PLUS: Breaking news! We’ve just confirmed that the Faith & Democracy Tour will be coming to Atlanta in two weeks (11/17), hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. We’re so grateful for The Rev. Winnie Varghese and the St. Luke’s community for hosting us. Stay tuned for more details.

