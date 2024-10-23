Our Faith & Democracy Tour - Sharing The Convocation Unscripted Live Event in Tempe, AZ
The Convocation Unscripted Team has hit the road!
After months of planning, The Convocation Unscripted team has hit the road. And we want to extend a warm welcome to the hundreds of new subscribers who have joined us via these events! We’re glad you’re continuing this journey with us online.
On October 13, we rolled into First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. And last Sunday (10/20), we made our second Faith and Democracy Tour stop at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, which was co-hosted by The Fountains United Methodist Church. It was an energizing night with great music, inspiring conversations, and a packed house of like-minded people who wanted to celebrate an authentic Christian faith that supports a vision of a pluralistic democracy.
At this special two-hour event, we were also honored to be joined by an amazing set of musical artists. If you don’t know their music, you should—check out links below.
Taylor Leonhardt, Solo recording artist, member of Paper Horses;
Fernando Ortega, Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter (“Give Me Jesus”); and
Tommy Sims, Grammy Award-winning producer & singer-songwriter (Eric Clapton — “Change the World”).
Click below to tune into our Faith & Democracy Tour conversation in Tempe.
Additional tour dates will be announced soon—bookmark this page, where we’ll add them as they are confirmed.
Thanks for reading The Convocation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Now Streaming! Audio Podcast of The Convocation Unscripted
Also a reminder—we’ve now expanded The Convocation Unscripted to be available as a fully produced audio podcast. To make sure you get each new episode, you can listen and subscribe on your preferred platform using the buttons below:
These are amazing comments. Robby those numbers you reported are SHOCKING!!! I was formed by the Scripture in the 1950's and am mystified at the attitudes people, who call themselves Christians, carry. They may be reading the Bible, but it's not making a difference! The truly amazing thing about the U.S. is ALL the cultures. God created AND LOVES each individual, each group. The supposed Christians that have weaponized Jesus Gospel and preach and scream hate at others prove how deceptive evil is. Diana "my mother's fighting Facism". is not a sentence I EVER thought I would hear or have to face. That shocked too.
Will we be brave? "Republican" office holders are not. Will I complain about them or knock on doors and get into difficult conversations.
I really enjoyed this video, so much so that I watched it twice. I know you're all exhausted and emotions are all over the place. We support you in spirit and thank you with my whole heart for doing the hard work. It is so appreciated.