After months of planning, The Convocation Unscripted team has hit the road. And we want to extend a warm welcome to the hundreds of new subscribers who have joined us via these events! We’re glad you’re continuing this journey with us online.

The Faith & Democracy Tour Team in Tempe: Fernando Ortega, Robert P. Jones, Jemar Tisby, Diana Butler Bass, Kristin Du Mez, Tommy Sims, and Taylor Leonhardt.

On October 13, we rolled into First Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. And last Sunday (10/20), we made our second Faith and Democracy Tour stop at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, AZ, which was co-hosted by The Fountains United Methodist Church. It was an energizing night with great music, inspiring conversations, and a packed house of like-minded people who wanted to celebrate an authentic Christian faith that supports a vision of a pluralistic democracy.

At this special two-hour event, we were also honored to be joined by an amazing set of musical artists. If you don’t know their music, you should—check out links below.

Taylor Leonhardt, Solo recording artist, member of Paper Horses;

Fernando Ortega, Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter (“Give Me Jesus”); and

Tommy Sims, Grammy Award-winning producer & singer-songwriter (Eric Clapton — “Change the World”).

Click below to tune into our Faith & Democracy Tour conversation in Tempe.

Additional tour dates will be announced soon—bookmark this page, where we’ll add them as they are confirmed.

