Many of us grew up singing the old time hymn "May the Circle Be Unbroken,"** a song about connection and continuity. But today many denominations seem to be preoccupied with shrinking the circle. In these increasingly narrow places, curiosity is extinguished, complexity is anathema, and dissent from orthodoxy is suppressed.

This week at The Convocation Unscripted,

co-hosts a conversation with

,

, and

about the bewildering and painful experience so many have had when a congregation or denomination declares there is no longer any place for them because of their beliefs or identity—or even their questions. We talk about our own reasons for staying, the challenging but rewarding journey through the wilderness after leaving, and the possibilities of finding another spiritual home.

**[From Robby: Because I can’t resist, here is one of my favorite renditions of “May the Circle Be Unbroken,” featuring June Carter Cash, Johnny Cash, Pops Staples, and Carleen Anderson.]

Share

ICYMI on The Convocation