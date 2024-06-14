The Convocation Unscripted [S1E3]: When Your Religion Cancels You
PLUS, Recent writing from Jemar, Kristin, Diana, and Robby
Many of us grew up singing the old time hymn "May the Circle Be Unbroken,"** a song about connection and continuity. But today many denominations seem to be preoccupied with shrinking the circle. In these increasingly narrow places, curiosity is extinguished, complexity is anathema, and dissent from orthodoxy is suppressed.
This week at The Convocation Unscripted,co-hosts a conversation with , , and about the bewildering and painful experience so many have had when a congregation or denomination declares there is no longer any place for them because of their beliefs or identity—or even their questions. We talk about our own reasons for staying, the challenging but rewarding journey through the wilderness after leaving, and the possibilities of finding another spiritual home.
**[From Robby: Because I can’t resist, here is one of my favorite renditions of “May the Circle Be Unbroken,” featuring June Carter Cash, Johnny Cash, Pops Staples, and Carleen Anderson.]
Thanks for reading The Convocation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support ourwork.
I appreciate the interaction among you. It is encouraging and inspiring.
Listening to you all talk about being asked to leave churches caught me by surprise. My "spiritual awakening" started in 2001. Around 2011 I began to realize women seemed to be missing and I was completely confused. It took all the way to 2021 for me to have taken in enough information to recognize I was in a "deconstruction". I think Beth Allison Barr's book kicked that off. I started reading or following author's podcasts about all this spiritual abuse trauma that is being experienced. But I still did not grasp the widespread force that is happening until today. I have been following a bit the SBC meeting, and I know for a fact I can never be in a complementarian church. I've started listening to a lot of Kadi Cole, she is brilliant. I am encouraged by all the women teaching in the Seminary Now offerings. But finding enough in church leadership seems like it will not happen fast enough. Churches can't keep running women off. What I'm hoping for is they have enough money to start churches. They are earning and will inherit a lot in the next few years. I'm hoping for a big breakthrough from their leading and can start to ignore what is clearly wrong.