The State Superintendent of Oklahoma announced a plan to overhaul the social studies curriculum in the state. He named some members of the Executive Review Committee which included: David Barton, Dennis Prager, Kevin Roberts (president of the Heritage Foundation), and Steve Deace. These men are not committed to historical truth-telling as much as propagandists pushing the idea of a “Christian America.”

We also discuss Project 2025. It’s finally hitting the mainstream, even though we and others have been warning about it for far longer. What is it, and why does it pose a threat long before and after the November 2024 election?

