The Convocation Unscripted [S1E5]: Project 2025 and "Government Schools"
Teaching pseudo-history in public schools and the comprehensive plan for installing authoritarianism
The State Superintendent of Oklahoma announced a plan to overhaul the social studies curriculum in the state. He named some members of the Executive Review Committee which included: David Barton, Dennis Prager, Kevin Roberts (president of the Heritage Foundation), and Steve Deace. These men are not committed to historical truth-telling as much as propagandists pushing the idea of a “Christian America.”
We also discuss Project 2025. It’s finally hitting the mainstream, even though we and others have been warning about it for far longer. What is it, and why does it pose a threat long before and after the November 2024 election?
Ok, I just shared links to this. I am not a historian. I am a retired teacher who is trying to seek the truth and find her voice. I am not well versed in most of these troubling happenings, but I am a teacher. How can I find like-minded teachers that want to make sure the truth of what is happening in Oklahoma and my own state of Arizona, as well as other states gets out to the public?
I’m trying not to be discouraged. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and ideas. I don’t want this but I need this in order to do what I can to help my children and grandchildren.